Football Igor Tudor Sees Glass Half Full After Juventus Draw With Atalanta Following a 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Igor Tudor expressed optimism about Juventus' performance. Despite missed opportunities and player fitness concerns, he deemed the outcome fair. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Igor Tudor expressed optimism after Juventus drew 1-1 with Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium. Despite having a numerical advantage for the last 10 minutes due to Marten de Roon's red card, Juventus couldn't secure a win. Tudor remarked, "I see the glass half full, because we put in a great performance, one of the best since I've been here."

Juventus started strong, creating early opportunities. Pierre Kalulu hit the post and Teun Koopmeiners' shot went into the side netting within three minutes. Atalanta's goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi, made several saves against Vasilije Adziv and Kenan Yildiz. Kamaldeen Sulemana scored for Atalanta just before half-time.

Juan Cabal equalised for Juventus with a close-range goal in the second half. However, they couldn't capitalise on de Roon's dismissal as Weston McKennie's late volley was easily saved by Carnesecchi. Tudor felt the draw was fair given both teams' Champions League status.

This fixture has often ended in draws over recent Serie A seasons. Since 2016-17, Juventus and Atalanta have drawn 12 out of 19 matches, with Juventus winning four times and Atalanta three.

Tudor explained his substitutions were due to fitness concerns. Bremer faced a tough opponent and expended significant energy. Tudor noted, "Bremer was playing against a very strong striker today and used up a lot of energy." He added that Khephren Thuram experienced minor calf discomfort but wasn't seriously injured.

Tudor discussed his strategy of rotating midfielders and forwards based on match requirements. He stated, "There are three centre-forwards and a group of players who can support the striker." Francisco Conceicao is expected to be ready for their upcoming Champions League match.