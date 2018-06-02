Football

Turkey striker Tosun sorry for red card after supporter confrontation

Turkey and Everton striker Cenk Tosun
Turkey and Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Geneva, June 2: Cenk Tosun apologised after he was sent off for confronting supporters during Turkey's international friendly draw against Tunisia.

The Everton striker had scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in Friday's clash in Geneva.

But within five minutes of his strike Tosun had been dismissed by referee Fedayi San.

Video footage showed Tosun approach a section of the support angrily, having to be led away.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw, Tosun explained his actions and said he would not lose his temper in a similar way again.

"When I turned my head, I saw a quarrel with my father," Tosun told Turkish outlet A Spor.

"I didn't know the whole story. I told them that they were wrong, threatened, unworthy of me.

"Character is more important than football. It was an unbecoming gesture.

"I apologise. I guarantee it won't happen again."

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
