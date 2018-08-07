Turkish duo target Southampton stopper Fraser Forster

Bengaluru, August 7: England international keeper Fraser Forster looks set to leave Southampton after being targeted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.
The Turkish giants have both approached the Saints for the goalkeeper Forster, who has fallen down the pecking order at the St Mary's Stadium.
The former Celtic keeper was on Burnley’s list of replacements for injured Nick Pope before landing Joe Hart from Manchester City.
But the Saints stopper has now also attracted interest from abroad, with Mark Hughes prepared to let him leave this window.
Hughes has drafted in Angus Gunn on loan to compete with Alex McCarthy this season as Forster was in the England reckoning before losing his place and regular football could see him compete for a place in Gareth Southgate’s plans again.
With his contract still with four years to run, Saints will weigh up whether to let him go on a permanent transfer or allow him out on loan for a year.
Forster had earned rave reviews for his performances in the 2016/17 season, playing every Premier League game, while also playing in the Europa League group stages for the Saints.
But the ex-Newcastle keeper was dropped after a series of poor performances last term, with McCarthy featuring in the final five months of the campaign.
Forster had joined Southampton from Celtic in 2014 for £10million and is expected to earn the Saints a similar amount if he indeed moves out this summer.
The 6ft 7in colossus managed just 20 Premier League appearances last term, before being eventually dropped by The Saints - failing to feature in 2018 in the top tier of English football.
Forster has plenty of experience at the top level that could prove to be handy for his next club. He was the custodian of Celtic for quite some time and has plenty of European experience in his locker too.