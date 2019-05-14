Two Bengaluru boys get La Liga Football Schools Scholarship

Bengaluru, May 14: Two students from Bengaluru -- Ishan Murali, Vidwath Shetty -- are among the lucky four to have been granted the La Liga Football Schools Scholarship.
The two Bengaluru boys -- along with Mumbai's Rian Katoch and Asik Shaih -- will visit Spain from May 26 to June 5 to train with first division club, CD Leganes.
During their visit, an immersive football experience will be created for the students with them being trained on various technical and non-technical aspects of the sport through sessions with club officials and Spain's best youth players.
Launched in association with the Embassy of Spain in India and India On Track, La Liga Football Schools Scholarships aims to reward the best Indian talent and fast-track their football goals annually.
The students, selected through a scouting process in which 32 players are shortlisted from La Liga Football Schools, will receive training from the one of La Liga clubs' academies. The criteria of selection for the students is across various factors including technical skill, exemplary behaviour, attitude, demonstrated history of exceptional performance in La Liga Football Schools and strong sporting values.
Commneting on the initiative, La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said, "These four students showcased exemplary technical skills and sporting values throughout their time at La Liga Football Schools. We've always believed that India has strong potential to become a global footballing superpower and with this programme, young Indians will take their country one step closer to achieving the status. During their time with CD Leganes, the students will get a chance to train with the best coaches and youth of Spain which will surely have a strong impact on them."
Spain's Ambassador to India Jose Ramon Baranano said "We're delighted to support La Liga in promoting football in India and investing in young and promising Indian players. Spain is certain of the key role that sports and football play in its public diplomacy strategy for India. Mainly because football is a capital tool in promoting fundamental personal and social values such as inclusion, camaraderie, tolerance, perseverance and team-work. We're grateful to La Liga for bringing these important values to Indian youth through Spanish football."
(Source: MSL Media)