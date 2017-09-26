Two big names missing from Manchester United’s travelling squad to face CSKA Moscow

Manchester, Sep 26: Jose Mourinho is facing a stern challenge ahead of their away trip to Russia for their Champions League match against CSKA Moscow this midweek as some of his first-team players have been ruled out of the fixture due to injury.
The Red Devils have departed for Russia with a hope of a second consecutive victory after their 3-0 win against FC Basel at Old Trafford two weeks earlier.
However, the team which travelled to Russia have notably missed first-team players like Fellaini, Valencia and Jones.
Jones has been serving a ban from UEFA for a post-match brawl with an official after their Europa league victory but both Valencia and Fellaini is believed to be ruled out because of injury issues.
Fellaini is believed to be hurt from the tackle which Southampton striker Shane Long challenged on him in last week's match and some of the Manchester United officials have already let hinted that they were not impressed with Long's challenge who escaped serious punishment after receiving only yellow for that challenge.
Fellaini will undergo further medical tests this week to determine the extent of the damage, amid fears he could be sidelined for several games.
In their absence, academy youngster Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are been included in the squad who travelled to Russia.
United squad who've travelled to Russia:
Goalkeeper: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira
Defender: Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young,
Midfielder: Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay
Attacker: Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford