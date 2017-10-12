U-17 World Cup: Thought watching Ronaldo's video would inspire the boys: Matos

New Delhi, October 12: In a bid to stay alive for the qualification to the last sixteen-stage in the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup, India now is in a must-win situation against Ghana. Before the match, scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 12) evening, Indian team's Portuguese manager Luis Norton de Matos is trying to keep the boys upbeat by showing them the video of Cristiano Ronaldo's early life.
The video has shown Ronaldo's struggle with poverty in Lisbon after he came to the city with his distressed mother and his tremendous hard work to establish himself as a footballer.
Matos, speaking before his boys' last group league match against Ghana said, "I had asked the boys to let me know their mental state before Ghana match. All the boys asserted that they would step onto the field only to earn three points from Ghana match. I was really happy to have watched their determination before today's (October 12) match. So I thought they would be more inspired after watching the video of Ronaldo's early days as well as the rise of Portugal in World Football."
According to Matos, Portugal had started developing their football overall in 1980 and in due course they graduated to the World Cup. The manager who once had trained footballer Renato Sanchez in Benfica said, "Indian football has started gearing up very recently. These boys will also qualify for the next round by defeating Ghana today (October 12) as Portugal qualified for the World Cup."
Apart from showing Ronaldo's video Matos has also shown Indian footballers the video of their Colombia match in the group league. Matos said, "The reason behind showing them the video of Colombia match was to show them the faults they made in the match."
The anxiety in the Indian camp is the injury of skipper Amarjit Singh and Anwar Ali. Though Matos was hopeful of getting these players in the match.