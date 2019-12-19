U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019: Preview: Upbeat Team India pumped up for Final against Sweden

Mumbai, Dec 19: After the Blue Tigers' Hero Intercontinental Cup triumph last year the 'Thunder Clap' made a long-awaited reappearance at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday (December 17, 2019) as the Indian U-17 Women's team secured a place in the final of the U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019.
Emotions ran high among the fans and players as the young girls soaked in the adulation from the supporters after their 1-0 victory against Thailand. The victory marked India U-17 Women's first win under Head Coach Thomas Dennerby.
Dennerby, a UEFA Pro Diploma holder comes with a rich experience of 30 years of coaching, in which he guided Sweden Women's National Team to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.
"Advancing to the final is great for everyone involved -- the players, fans and the federation. The girls will get the experience of playing in a final and that too against a top-quality European team which will be similar to what we will get at the U-17 World Cup next year. For the fans as well it will be a chance to see the team in action and I hope we have a good atmosphere in the stadium tomorrow," he quipped.
The kick-off for the final on December 19, is slated for 5.30 PM and the match will be streamed live on the Indian Football Team Facebook page.
Incidentally, India began the tournament with a three-goal loss to Sweden but bounced back with the win against Thailand. Dennerby said that the final will be a different proposition as compared to the first game.
"We need to be confident from the start against Sweden. We already know how they play. There was an improvement in our game against Thailand and we want to keep building on that in the final."
Assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who guided India to the SAFF U15 title in October mentioned about a "lot of positives" to work with and hailed the determination and work ethic of his players over the last few months.
"Building up to the final the whole team is in good shape and we are focusing on certain areas. The team looks good on the pitch and there are a lot of positives to build on. As we move ahead, we want to keep on seeing the girls make progress," he said.
"You can see that the girls are adapting to the ideas on the field. The thought has always been to do the right things better and consistently. We have increased the intensity of the game which is important when we play good teams. The girls have been pushing themselves continuously and have never looked tired -- even after a tough session -- which is a massive positive."
One of the key performers for India against Thailand was goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu. Goalkeeping coach Precious Dede, a former World Cupper and Olympian for Nigeria herself, hailed the "aggression" displayed by Manju.
"It was great to see the manner Manju played. She was very aggressive and I have always told the girls that to be a good keeper you need to be aggressive. They deserved the win and in the end, they got it. It's a big achievement to reach the final and was what each of us had been working towards," she said.
"I have been here for around 20 days and already I can see that the players have improved. I am confident that they have put the 3-0 against Sweden out of their minds and after the win against Thailand, they will come out fighting in the final."
