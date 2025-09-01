PKL: Devank Dalal leads the way for Bengal Warriorz with statement win over Haryana Steelers

Football Udinese Achieves Stunning Comeback Victory Over Inter With Goals From Davis And Atta In a thrilling match, Udinese came back from a goal down to defeat Inter 2-1 at San Siro. Goals from Keinan Davis and Arthur Atta secured the victory, marking a significant moment in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Udinese secured a 2-1 victory against Inter Milan at San Siro, marking Inter's first defeat of the Serie A season. Keinan Davis and Arthur Atta scored in the first half to overturn an early deficit. This win propelled Udinese to fifth place in the standings as they head into the international break with four points.

Inter initially took the lead when Denzel Dumfries scored in the 17th minute. The goal followed a skilful move involving Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. However, Dumfries later conceded a penalty for handball, allowing Davis to equalise from the spot by sending Yann Sommer the wrong way.

Five minutes before halftime, Davis assisted Atta, who curled a beautiful shot into the far corner, giving Udinese the lead. Despite Federico Dimarco's disallowed goal due to offside and missed opportunities by both teams, Udinese held firm under pressure from Inter in the closing stages.

Cristian Chivu's debut league game as Inter coach ended with a 5-0 win over Torino. However, his team faced a reality check against Udinese. Chivu aimed to join an elite group of Inter coaches who won their first two Serie A games without conceding but fell short.

Inter had chances to level the score but couldn't capitalise. Nicolo Barella missed over the bar after a scramble, while Carlos Augusto's header was blocked on the line. Despite their efforts, Inter couldn't find an equaliser as Udinese defended resolutely.

Udinese's victory broke their seven-game losing streak at San Siro against Inter. They last scored two first-half goals in an away game against Inter on May 19, 2013, when they won 5-2 at San Siro.

Serie A Standings Update

The result sees Udinese leapfrog Inter in the standings. Four teams—Napoli, Juventus, Cremonese, and Roma—currently hold maximum points early in the season. Meanwhile, Kosta Runjaic’s side ended their poor away record against Inter with this significant win.

Chivu was aiming to match historical achievements by previous Inter coaches like Giuseppe Meazza and Walter Mazzarri but was thwarted by Udinese’s spirited performance. The visitors' resilience paid off as they secured a memorable victory at San Siro.