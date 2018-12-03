Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UEFA announces new club competition to start from 2021

By Opta
UEFA announces new club competition
UEFA announces new club competition

Dublin, December 3: UEFA has announced details of a new European club competition to be launched in 2021.

The creation of the tournament, which has the working title of UEL2, was approved following a meeting in Dublin, with the governing body saying its inception will ensure at least 34 countries will be represented in the group stages of UEFA club competitions.

Running alongside the Champions League and Europa League, the competition will feature 32 teams in the group stage, with games to be played on Thursdays.

Before the last 16 an additional knockout round will be played between the second-place finishers in the group stage and the sides who finish third in their respective Europa League groups.

The winner of the competition will qualify for the subsequent season's Europa League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "The new UEFA club competition makes UEFA's club competitions more inclusive than ever before. There will be more matches for more clubs, with more associations represented in the group stages.

"This competition was borne out of ongoing dialogue with clubs through the European Club Association.

"There was a widespread demand by all clubs to increase their chances of participating more regularly in European competition.

"This has been achieved with a strategic approach, and in accordance with UEFA's objective of having both more quality and more inclusivity in our club competitions."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 1 - 1 SEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue