UEFA begins disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo

Zurich, September 20: The UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Cristiano Ronaldo following his red card in Juventus' Champions League victory in Valencia on Wednesday.
Ronaldo was sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus but two Miralem Pjanic penalties secured the 10 men a dramatic 2-1 win at Valencia.
The competition's all-time leading scorer was shown a straight red card after an inconspicuous coming together with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.
In an off-the-ball incident, the 33-year-old appeared to raise his hand to Murillo without malicious intent. The Valencia man tumbled to the ground and took issue with the Juventus superstar patting him on the head.
Referee Felix Brych consulted with his assistants before brandishing a red card, forcing Ronaldo to leave the Mestalla pitch in tears.
UEFA's own regulations state that a player who is sent from the field is suspended for the next fixture in any of its club competitions, meaning Ronaldo will sit out the Young Boys clash as it stands.
However, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can opt to increase the punishment. If handed a two-match ban then Ronaldo - who joined Juventus after helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title - will miss a return to Old Trafford on October 23 in Group H.
All said and done, the sight of the competition's record goal-scorer and five-time winner walking off with tears in his eyes will be the abiding memory of his first European night in Juventus colours.