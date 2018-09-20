Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UEFA begins disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo

By
Cristiano Ronaldo
The UEFA has initiated a disciplinary probe against Cristiano Ronaldo

Zurich, September 20: The UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Cristiano Ronaldo following his red card in Juventus' Champions League victory in Valencia on Wednesday.

Ronaldo was sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus but two Miralem Pjanic penalties secured the 10 men a dramatic 2-1 win at Valencia.

VAR would have absolved Ronaldo - Allegri

The competition's all-time leading scorer was shown a straight red card after an inconspicuous coming together with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

1
1021604

In an off-the-ball incident, the 33-year-old appeared to raise his hand to Murillo without malicious intent. The Valencia man tumbled to the ground and took issue with the Juventus superstar patting him on the head.

Referee Felix Brych consulted with his assistants before brandishing a red card, forcing Ronaldo to leave the Mestalla pitch in tears.

UEFA's own regulations state that a player who is sent from the field is suspended for the next fixture in any of its club competitions, meaning Ronaldo will sit out the Young Boys clash as it stands.

However, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can opt to increase the punishment. If handed a two-match ban then Ronaldo - who joined Juventus after helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title - will miss a return to Old Trafford on October 23 in Group H.

All said and done, the sight of the competition's record goal-scorer and five-time winner walking off with tears in his eyes will be the abiding memory of his first European night in Juventus colours.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue