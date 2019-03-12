UEFA Champions League preview: Keen tussle for remaining four spots

Manchester City FC vs FC Schalke 04
The winners of Group F, Manchester City are in the knockout stages for the sixth year in a row and have won two of their last three round of 16 ties.
FC Schalke 04 has reached the semi-finals in 2010/11, but have not been past the round of 16 in three attempts since.
The Cityzens have won their last four home games against German visitors; a 3-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in 2014 is their sole loss to German opposition on their home turf.
FC Schalke conceded three or more goals in each of their last four matches in all competitions, their worst run since September 1964 while, Manchester City have won 16 of their last 18 games in all competitions, losing just one on the run
Players to watch:
Manchester City: Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling
FC Schalke 04: Nabil Bentaleb, Rabi Matondo, Benjamin Stambouli
Kick off: Wednesday, March 13, 1.30 am IST
Live telecast:SONY TEN1/TEN 1 HD
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid
Juventus will need to rediscover their impressive home form against an Atletico side who have not lost away to an Italian club in more than seven years. Juventus in their last two campaigns have faced defeat by Spanish opposition.
Both sides have reached the final twice in the past five seasons, Atletico Madrid lost to neighbours Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016 whereas Juventus were beaten by Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.
The Bianconeri are still undefeated in Serie A this season, winning 24 of their 27 games; they were 4-1 winners at home to Udinese on Friday. Atletico Madrid on other hand have won their last five matches in all competitions, including successive 2-0 wins against Juventus, Villarreal and Real Sociedad.
Players to watch :
Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini
Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann, Saul Niguez, Jan Oblak
Kick off: Wednesday, March 13, 1.30 am IST
Live telecast: SONY TEN2/TEN2 HD
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool
Bayern are in fine form at home against English clubs as they have won their last four matches against the English sides inside the Allianz Arena. On the contrary, Liverpool have suffered four successive away UEFA Champions League defeats and their away record is not that impressive compared to their home record.
Bayern have won their last seven Round of 16 legs, their only defeat coming at the hands of Inter Milan back in 2010/11 season. The Reds are unbeaten in their last seven UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches, conceding no goals, since a 1-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the 2006/07 second leg which they won on away goals having triumphed 2-1 in Spain.
Both these clubs have five titles to their name - Liverpool's last triumph coming in 2005 and Bayern's in 2013. Both these super powers have suffered recent disappointments. The English club were beaten by Real Madrid in last season's final, while Bayern have lost in the semi-finals four times in past five years, including last season's defeat by Real Madrid.
Players to watch:
Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez, Matt Hummels
Liverpool: Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino
Kick off: Thursday, March 14, 1.30 am IST
Live telecast: SONY TEN2/TEN2 HD
Barcelona vs FC Lyon
There were no goals in the first game at the Lyon Olympic Stadium on 19th February which means Barcelona and Lyon remain unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League as they meet again at the Camp Nou with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Lyon's last victory in the round of 16 came at the expense of Barcelona's great rivals Real Madrid, who they beat 2-1 on aggregate in 2009/10
Barcelona are 12 matches unbeaten at the Camp Nou (W9 D3), since a 4-3 league loss against Betis on 11 November, their only home defeat of the season in all competitions. Lyon meanwhile have gone three consecutive away wins without a win.
Players to watch:
Barcelona: Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti
FC Lyon: Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir, Moussa Dembele
Kick off: Thursday, March 14, 1.30am IST
Live telecast: SONY TEN1/TEN1 HD