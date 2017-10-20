UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match

Rome, October 20: AS Roma face action from UEFA after European football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings over alleged racist chanting during the Serie A side's 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.
An absorbing clash at Stamford Bridge was marred when a section of supporters were heard targeting defender Antonio Rudiger, who left Roma for Chelsea in the transfer window.
Unacceptable racism from Roma’s away support toward Rüdiger. Full stadium ban needed. @UEFA @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/bhFXmgz06y— RG⁶ (@registability) October 18, 2017
Visiting fans have been accused of making "monkey chants" after the Germany international shielded the ball out of play while under pressure from forward Stephan El Shaarawy.
We're supporting Fare's #EqualGame campaign, highlighting the importance of inclusion, diversity and accessibility in European football. pic.twitter.com/OPoyH9YuUZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2017
UEFA confirmed the case will be examined by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16, a little over two weeks after the return fixture takes place at the Stadio Olimpico.
"Charges against AS Roma: - Racist behaviour (monkey chants) - Art. 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations," the UEFA said in a statement.
This is not the first time that Roma are in soup for racist chants. In 2013, the club had to close part of their stadium after the then AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli complained that he was repeatedly subjected to racial chants. The club was subsequently fined £42,400.
Spartak Moscow were charged over a similar offence relating to a Youth League match against Liverpool on September 26.
The draw ensured Chelsea remain top of Group C after three matches, two points ahead of Roma.
Source: OPTA