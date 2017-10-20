Football

UEFA charge Roma over alleged racist chanting at Chelsea match

Posted By:
A section of the Roma fans were heard hurling abuses at Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger
A section of the Roma fans were heard hurling abuses at Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Rome, October 20: AS Roma face action from UEFA after European football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings over alleged racist chanting during the Serie A side's 3-3 Champions League draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

An absorbing clash at Stamford Bridge was marred when a section of supporters were heard targeting defender Antonio Rudiger, who left Roma for Chelsea in the transfer window.

Visiting fans have been accused of making "monkey chants" after the Germany international shielded the ball out of play while under pressure from forward Stephan El Shaarawy.

UEFA confirmed the case will be examined by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 16, a little over two weeks after the return fixture takes place at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Charges against AS Roma: - Racist behaviour (monkey chants) - Art. 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations," the UEFA said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Roma are in soup for racist chants. In 2013, the club had to close part of their stadium after the then AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli complained that he was repeatedly subjected to racial chants. The club was subsequently fined £42,400.

Spartak Moscow were charged over a similar offence relating to a Youth League match against Liverpool on September 26.

The draw ensured Chelsea remain top of Group C after three matches, two points ahead of Roma.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, October 20, 2017, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS