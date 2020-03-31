Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: UEFA decision on Champions League on April 1

By
UEFA
Player transfers and contracts will also be discussed at the meeting.

Bengaluru, March 31: The European football's global governing body (UEFA) will discuss the fate of this season's Champions League and its other competitions that have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference meeting on Wednesday (April 1).

All UEFA competitions have been halted because of the flu-like virus that has killed around 34,000 people.

This year's European Championship (Euro 2020) has been pushed back to 2021.

Champions League postponed | Euro 2020 put off

"UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday, April 1 to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches," UEFA said in a statement shared on their Twitter handle.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said over the weekend that the current season could be lost if it is unable to re-start by the end of June, although he did not rule out extending it into the next season.

Coronavirus: UEFA president Ceferin concedes 2019-20 season could be lost

"The meeting will look at developments across all UEFA national team and club competitions, as well as discussing progress at FIFA and European level on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system," the UEFA statement added.

(With UEFA inputs)

More UEFA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue