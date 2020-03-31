Coronavirus in sport: UEFA decision on Champions League on April 1

Bengaluru, March 31: The European football's global governing body (UEFA) will discuss the fate of this season's Champions League and its other competitions that have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference meeting on Wednesday (April 1).
All UEFA competitions have been halted because of the flu-like virus that has killed around 34,000 people.
This year's European Championship (Euro 2020) has been pushed back to 2021.
Champions League postponed | Euro 2020 put off
"UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday, April 1 to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches," UEFA said in a statement shared on their Twitter handle.
UEFA has invited the General Secretaries of its 55 associations to a video-conference on Wednesday to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups created two weeks ago and to discuss options with the potential rescheduling of matches.— UEFA (@UEFA) March 30, 2020
Full statement: 👇
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said over the weekend that the current season could be lost if it is unable to re-start by the end of June, although he did not rule out extending it into the next season.
Coronavirus: UEFA president Ceferin concedes 2019-20 season could be lost
"The meeting will look at developments across all UEFA national team and club competitions, as well as discussing progress at FIFA and European level on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system," the UEFA statement added.
(With UEFA inputs)