Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter vs Ludogorets to be played behind closed doors at San Siro

By Rob Lancaster
San Siro

Milan, February 25: UEFA has announced Inter and Ludogorets will meet behind closed doors at San Siro in the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday (February 27).

The decision has been taken by the governing body due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Two people have died in the country while reports say dozens more have tested positive.

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets had demanded assurances that it was safe to travel to Milan in a statement released on Sunday (February 23), calling on UEFA to provide swift clarification.

Inter, who won the first meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku, will stage the return fixture without any fans present inside the famous venue.

Juve vs Inter in doubt with Italian PM considering postponing Week 26 Serie A fixtures due to coronavirus

"Earlier in the day, the Milan club sent a letter to Ludogorets, announcing that the city's health authorities allowed the match to be held without fans," a statement on Ludogorets' website read.

"The European headquarters informs Ludogorets that it will demand the decision of the Milan medical authorities. UEFA also announces that it is monitoring the situation in Northern Italy and will react immediately if changed.

It was confirmed by Inter in a statement on Monday that no spectators will be present for the encounter.

Inter match among three Serie A games postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Inter's clash with Sampdoria was one of four Serie A fixtures to be postponed on Sunday, while there are doubts over whether their upcoming trip to Juventus will go ahead.

Italy prime minister Giuseppe Conte has said all of the top-tier Italian games, including the blockbuster showdown in Turin, could be called off due to the virus, which originated in China.

More UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 3 - 2 WHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue