UEFA postpones Champions League, Europa League matches

Bengaluru, March 13: UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to take place next week due to the spread of COVID-19.
Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Youth League matches will not take place in the week commencing March 16 due to the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, a UEFA release said.
Earlier Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 had also announced the suspension of their matches till further notice.
Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid and Juventus' game against Lyon - both in the last 16 of the Champions League - had already been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Thursday's Europa League matches between Sevilla and AS Roma and Inter Milan and Getafe also didn't go ahead.
Real had earlier confirmed that it had sent all of the members of its football and basketball teams home into quarantine after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the coronavirus.