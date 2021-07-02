Ukraine vs England, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 2: Ukraine and England will lock horns in the fourth quarterfinals of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday (July 3) as both teams look to make history.
England will hope to reach their second semifinal of European Championship, while Ukraine will look to make their first-ever appearance in the last four of a major tournament.
gareth Southgate's Three Lions will come into this fixture brimming with confidence after beating 2014 World Champions Germany 2-0 in the round of 16. Ukraine too will have their confidence high after earning a place in the last eight following a dramatic extra-time win over Sweden in the last round.
Ukraine vs England Match Details
Date: 4th July 2021
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Ukraine vs England Key Players
Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko had a huge influence against Sweden, netting one goal and making one assist. The game against England will once again be a big test for him to deliver against some familar friends and foe from Premier League.
Apart from him, skipper Andriy Yarmolenko's involvement in the final third will also be a key factor if they are to cause any upset. The West Ham United forward will look to pose a threat on the counter.
England: Raheem Sterling has been the goal-scoring hero for England so far in this tournament, providing a serious attacking threat to what is a largely pragmatic side.
He has scored three of England’s total four goals, including the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic. He will once again hope to retain form and provide the attacking threat on the left flank to support a back in form Harry Kane.
Ukraine vs England Head to Head
England wins: 4
Draws: 2
Ukraine wins: 1
Last Meeting: Ukraine 0-0 England
Ukraine vs England Dream11 Prediction
England will come into this match as a strong contender as it seems a favourable fixture on paper as well. However, Ukraine have been pretty good in patches in this tournament. Under the guidance of Andriy Shevchenko, the team has been pretty disciplined and well organised, so they won't be a pushover.
Ukraine vs England Probable Line-ups
Ukraine Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): Georgi Bushchan; Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk.
England Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane.
Ukraine vs England Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford
Defenders - Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mykola Matvienko
Midfielders - Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish
Strikers - Harry Kane (Captain), Raheem Sterling (vice-Captain), Andriy Yarmolenko