Unai Emery hints at contract extension for Danny Welbeck

Bengaluru, April 1: Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck’s career at the Emirates may not be over after manager Unai Emery hinted the 28-year-old could still be offered a new deal by the club.
Welbeck broke his right ankle in November’s Europa League draw at home to Sporting Lisbon and was on a good form under the new boss. However, with the Spanish boss looking at squad revival next Summer and the 28-year-old becoming a free agent in June, most assumed that this latest serious injury is set to end of his Gunners career.
However, while talking about the former Manchester United player's situation, Emery conceded that the English player is unlikely to play again this season however is 'progressing very well’ in his rehab and refused to rule a contract extension.
“He’s progressing very well,” Emery said. “He is working and starting to touch the ball and to work on the pitch. His progress with such a big injury is going very well.
Step by step 🏃🏻♂🏃🏿♂ pic.twitter.com/cNzZbZtgEw— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) March 26, 2019
“It’s difficult for him to play matches this season but he is progressing very well and maybe the doctor will tell us he can come train with us in the last weeks of this season.
“After, his individual thing is to speak with the club .”
Arsenal already have two star forwards at their disposal with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emery is said to be the least interested in making any addition over there.
However, Welbeck has shown in recent years he is capable of providing fine cover. The 28-year-old in the cup competitions, in particular, has been valuable for the Gunners, allowing his manager to take the pressure off the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette.
Moreover, with transfer funds tight at Arsenal Emery may feel re-signing a fully-fit Welbeck more beneficial than buying a replacement and it could give the forward a new lifeline.