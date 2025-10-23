Football Unai Emery Emphasises Aston Villa Memories Over Europa League Titles In Recent Remarks Unai Emery prioritises the memories created at Aston Villa over his record in the Europa League. He stresses the importance of teamwork and focus as they aim for success in Europe this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Unai Emery, known for his success in the Europa League, believes his time at Aston Villa will create the most significant memories. Despite winning the tournament four times—three with Sevilla and once with Villarreal—Emery values his current journey with Villa. His 58 victories make him the most successful manager in the competition's history, having reached the final in his last five full campaigns.

Aston Villa has started their European campaign strongly this season. They secured victories against Bologna and Feyenoord before facing Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday. Emery aims to continue this momentum, focusing on providing unforgettable experiences for Villa fans. "Europe is always very difficult," he stated during a pre-match press conference. "I have my own experiences, but the most important ones are the experiences we have together here with Aston Villa."

Emery emphasises the importance of teamwork and strategy when playing away games. He noted that achieving good results requires focus, discipline, and adherence to their game plan. "Tomorrow is going to be the same," he said about their upcoming match. The opponents will be highly motivated, especially playing at home after securing three points from a previous win.

Villa's recent form has been impressive, marked by a 1-0 victory over Bologna that kickstarted their campaign after a challenging start in the Premier League. This win was part of a five-match winning streak across all competitions. Emery attributes this turnaround to time spent on training with new players and finding emotional balance within the team.

"We needed to adapt some new players," Emery explained regarding their improved performance. The team worked on building confidence and tactical understanding through matches and training sessions. In September, they began feeling more cohesive emotionally and tactically, which contributed to better results.

Despite these improvements, Emery acknowledges that there is still work to be done. "We're in October and we need to improve in the Premier League," he admitted. However, he remains optimistic about maintaining their strong performance in the Europa League as they continue to develop as a team.

As Aston Villa progresses through their European campaign under Emery's guidance, fans can look forward to more memorable moments. The team's focus on unity and strategic play promises an exciting journey ahead in both domestic and international competitions.