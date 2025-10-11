Football United States Draws 1-1 With Ecuador As Balogun Cancels Out Valencia's Goal In a tightly contested match, Folarin Balogun equalised for the United States against Ecuador after Enner Valencia's opener. The draw marks the end of the USA's unbeaten run at Q2 Stadium. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Folarin Balogun scored again as the United States drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Austin. This was his second consecutive game finding the net, having also scored in a 2-0 victory over Japan last month. At Q2 Stadium, Enner Valencia initially put Ecuador ahead before Balogun equalised in the second half. Both teams had early chances but narrowly missed.

In the fifth minute, Jordy Alcivar's low shot went just wide, while Balogun's curling attempt nearly found the top corner. Ecuador took the lead in the 24th minute when John Yeboah set up Valencia, who scored past Matt Freese from inside the area. The USA almost levelled soon after, but Hernan Galindez saved Chris Richards' powerful half-volley.

Balogun narrowly missed another chance before halftime. However, he eventually equalised for Mauricio Pochettino's team 19 minutes from time by converting Malik Tillman's cross from close range. This goal marked back-to-back scoring games for Balogun.

Ecuador extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches under coach Sebastian Beccacece. They have conceded only three goals during this run. Valencia's goal was his 48th in his 101st appearance, tying him with Ulises de la Cruz on Ecuador's all-time appearances list.

The USA saw their perfect record at Q2 Stadium end with this draw. Before this match, they had won all six games played there without conceding a goal. Balogun became one of two players debuting in 1995 or later to contribute to a goal in 11 of his first 17 USA starts, joining Clint Mathis in this achievement.

Ecuador finished second behind Argentina in the recent CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying section. Their strong form and defensive solidity have been key under Beccacece's leadership. Meanwhile, despite losing their perfect home record at Q2 Stadium, the USA showed resilience to earn a draw against a tough opponent.