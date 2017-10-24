Football

Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip

David Unsworth
London, October 24: Everton have announced that David Unsworth will take temporary charge of the first-team beginning with Wednesday's EFL Cup tie at Chelsea following Ronald Koeman's sacking.

Koeman was dismissed on Monday in the wake of Sunday's 5-2 hammering by Arsenal, leaving Everton in the relegation zone despite spending a reported £142million in the close-season.

Everton have won just two of their first nine league matches, while they also sit bottom of their Europa League group.

Unsworth, who is in charge of Everton's Under-23s, played the best past of 11 years at Goodison Park across two spells and has been linked to the club in a coaching capacity since 2013.

He will likely be hoping to stake his claim for taking the role permanently, but Burnley manager Sean Dyche is considered the favourite.

