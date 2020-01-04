Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US football team cancels Qatar training camp amid unrest in Middle East

By
United States
Gregg Berhalter's United States side will not be heading to Doha after US Soccer put their scheduled training trip on hold

Bengaluru/Doha, January 4: The United States men's national football team have cancelled a planned training camp in Qatar due to rising political tensions in the Middle East.

US coach Gregg Berhalter had called up 25 players for the 20-day camp scheduled to begin at Doha's Aspire Academy from January 5.

US Soccer announced the decision on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Pentagon confirmed US president Donald Trump had ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport.

Read in Kannada

The incident prompted Iran's supreme leader to vow retaliation against those responsible.

"Due to the developing situation in the region, US Soccer has decided to postpone travelling to Qatar for the Men's National Team's scheduled January training camp," the federation said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

"We're working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's world-class facilities and hospitality."

The camp was expected to include a friendly against Jesse Marsch's Salzburg, but Gregg Berhalter's men will reportedly now assemble domestically as they build towards their first match of 2020.

Qatar is the host nation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup which is going to be held in a Middle East country for the first time. The US kicks off its qualifying campaign in September and is desperate to qualify for Qatar 2022 after missing out in Russia 2018.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Harden shines again in NBA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue