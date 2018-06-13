Football

Bolt: I'm an Argentina fan, we have a good chance

Posted By:
Lionel Messi
Usain Bolt believes Lionel Messi can lead Argentina to glory

Jamaica, June 13: Usain Bolt will be supporting Argentina at the World Cup and the Olympic great believes Lionel Messi can lead the nation to glory.

Argentina are considered among the contenders in Russia despite struggling through qualifying, although the likes of Brazil, Spain, Germany and France are more fancied to win the showpiece event.

Bolt said he would be supporting Messi and his team-mates as Argentina – drawn with Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D – look for a first World Cup crown since 1986.

"For me, I'm an Argentina fan," the eight-time Olympic champion said.

"I think we have a good chance if we play good, then we should have a good chance of making the finals and even winning.

"I'm looking forward to just watching the World Cup and seeing the great teams."

Bolt expects to see plenty of goals in Russia, saying the tournament promised to be one of the best ever.

"Brazil? I've seen Neymar's back. He's scored two goals since he's been back," the sprinting great said.

"He's proving that he's one of the best and this is why I've told people that this World Cup will be one of the best World Cups.

"It will be very competitive and I think there's going to be a lot of goals this year so I'm just going to enjoy it, just like you guys."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
