Valencia attacker Ferran Torres already sparking transfer battle: Liverpool latest club to join the race

Bengaluru, March 27: Liverpool have experienced an excellent season so far and could end it by being crowned champions of England if the season again resumes. Most of the star players along with their backup choices have so far put up a team game to dominate the league table. However, there’s always room for improvement and most fans expect them to build further on that next summer.
A sumptuous summer spending two years back saw Liverpool having a quite window this season. However, things are likely to change next summer as there are several rumours that Klopp is now looking to add two or three names in the Summer.
Amidst all the link-ups, a new name has recently emerged which is Valencia attacker Ferran Torres. The Spanish youngster is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in La Liga and has been courted by several top sides already with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG all interested in him. But as per Spanish outlet Don Balon, Liverpool are the latest side to join the bandwagon.
Torres' numbers this season
The 20-year-old is having a breakthrough season with Valencia and has scored six goals and has provided seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions. He has averaged 1.0 key passes, 1.2 shots and 1.8 dribbles per game in league football. However, his most promising impression has been so far in Europe's elite competition where he has scored two goals and registered two assists in just five starts.
How can he fit in under Klopp?
Torres is a versatile forward who can play on both flanks as a winger but also has an aerial ability which lets him play anywhere across the front line. He will likely play as a back-up to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah unless Liverpool decide to part ways with one of them this summer. Plus Liverpool could lose attacker Shaqiri in the Summer and the youngster can be the perfect replacement of him.
In recent times, Liverpool have turned out to be an attractive stop for young players and there is no doubt having a manager like Jurgen Klopp will be the perfect opportunity to enhance his development further.
However, the 20-year-old has a release clause of £81.5million and there is no way Liverpool would trigger it. Valencia would like to keep hold of the 20-year-old but they might pick to cash in on him in the summer if he doesn't sign a new contract.
His current deal keeps him at the club until 2021 and if he doesn't agree to an extension he would be able to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club at the end of the year. Klopp could hence look to convince the player over a future transfer but for the said amount it is quite impossible.
However, it remains to be seen without losing him for free, if the Mestalla outfit lowers the demand and release him for a decent amount.