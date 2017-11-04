Valverde running out of adjectives to describe Messi!

Camp Nou, November 4: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said he has 'run out of adjectives' to describe Lionel Messi, who is set to make his 600th appearance for the Catalan giants on Saturday (November 4).
"We've run out of adjectives to describe Messi's career and what he's done with this club.
"It's monstrous, 600 matches for the same club, with all the goals he's scored, and all those assists, with all his vivacity," marvelled Valverde at the pre-match press conference in Camp Nou.
Messi, if he starts against Sevilla will become just the third Barcelona player after Xavi Hernandez (767) and Andres Iniesta (642) to join the 600-club.
Lionel Messi is set to play his 600th official game 💥💥💥 #Messi600 #fcblive #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/QA90nXrzG7— Junaid Shaheen (@JunaidShaheen10) November 3, 2017
.@FCBarcelona: “🔜 #Messi600— #Messi600 (@MessiQuote) November 3, 2017
On Saturday, Leo Messi could play game number 600 for Barça. He has scored 523 goals and won 30 titles so far.” pic.twitter.com/rp6qLf1JE5
#Messi600 and more to come 💙 pic.twitter.com/Nt7E2aZOsY— Talha Khalid (@IamTalhaKhalid) November 3, 2017
In 599 games for Barca, the 30-year-old has so far scored 523 goals and has 197 assists.
"To reach 600 games, that's an awful lot of games! It's extraordinary, like everything he does.
"It's not only that he's appearing for the 600th time, it's the way he's played in these 600 matches. It just shows what Messi means," added Valverde in awe of the Argentinian great..
Barca have claimed 28 points from a possible 30 in La Liga this season since Valverde took over in the summer, scoring 28 goals while conceding only three.
Messi himself has done his job, leading the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals.
The match against Sevilla will start at 8.45Pm local time (1.15am IST-Sunday for Indian viewers).
Messi's Barcelona career in numbers
Matches; 599; W:425, L:68, D:105.
Appearances break down by competition:
La Liga: 392
Champions League: 119
Copa del Rey: 62
Spanish Super Cup: 17
European Super Cup: 4
Fifa Club World Cup 5.