Valverde wants a striker in January: Llorente, Morata and Javier Hernandez on the list

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Barcelona have made Tottenham Hotspur's veteran forward Fernando Llorente a January target as the club seeks a backup option in the forward line.
Following the departure of striker Munir El Haddadi Barcelona right now do not have any natural replacement of the first team forward Luis Suarez.
Although the Spanish manager deployed winger Ousmane Dembele in a No.9 role in midweek against Levante where he performed well however the Barca boss has confessed that this is not something he wants to have on a regular basis, making his stance for a back up forward.
Barcelona have identified Fernando Llorente as a January target and are set to compete with Athletic Bilbao to sign the #thfc striker this month. pic.twitter.com/1vdSFM4HTr— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) January 14, 2019
And now as per Marca, Barcelona have shortlisted 33-year-old Spanish forward Llorente as a potential recoup whose contract set to expire in six months.
Valverde previously worked with Llorente when the pair were at Athletic Bilbao in the past and wants to add him on the cheap to increase the options in the lineup.
Moreover, with Spurs not willing to offer him a contract extension they reportedly would be now happy to accept a cut-price deal for the former Swansea City striker this month. Llorente is also said to be attracting interest from his former side Athletico Bilbao however they are reportedly willing to land him only in Summer.
However, all the proceedings are currently said to be on hold because of a sudden injury to star forward Harry Kane. The Premier League top-scorer suffered a late knee injury during their defeat against Manchester United and should the star forward now goes on to the sideline for a lengthy period, Spurs might scrap the deal as he is the only backup forward option in the squad.
Apart from Llorente, Barcelona have reportedly also shortlisted two other names. Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata has emerged as a surprise candidate in the list while West Ham forward, Javier Hernandez's name also said to be involved in the roster.
Morata who reportedly has been transfer-listed by Chelsea amidst their recoup of Gonzalo Higuain will be available on a season-long loan deal while Hernandez being last year on his Hammers deal could be available for just £13m.