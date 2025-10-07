Football Van Dijk Calls For Team Unity Following Liverpool's Third Straight Defeat In Premier League Virgil van Dijk urges Liverpool teammates to remain united after their third consecutive defeat. He stresses the importance of hard work and consistency to regain their title-winning form. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, has called for unity and focus among his teammates following their third straight defeat. The team lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. This loss follows setbacks against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, marking a rare dip in form for the Premier League champions. Van Dijk remains optimistic that they can regain their winning form through hard work and togetherness.

Van Dijk acknowledged the challenges faced by new players adjusting to the team but stressed that this should not be the sole focus. "It is a combination of everything," he stated. The captain emphasised the need for consistency in both defence and attack. He urged everyone to support the team during this challenging period, highlighting that last season was filled with positivity and happiness.

The recent defeat marked a first for manager Arne Slot, who has never before experienced three consecutive losses across all competitions in his career. Despite this setback, Van Dijk believes that the team can recover its title-winning rhythm. He noted that every few days presents another opportunity to regain momentum and consistency after the international break.

Van Dijk has joined the Netherlands squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Finland. Reflecting on his time at Liverpool, he mentioned overcoming many difficult situations in the past. "The only thing we can do is focus on the next opportunity and work on it," he said.

Despite playing every game in both the Premier League and Champions League this season, Liverpool has managed just two clean sheets in ten matches across all competitions. Van Dijk highlighted an upcoming match against Manchester United as a chance to demonstrate their championship qualities once more.

Focus on Consistency

The captain stressed that hard work is essential to finding consistency and maintaining unity within the team. He expressed confidence that they could return to their previous form by focusing on these aspects. "Work is the basis of it—finding consistency and sticking together," he added.

Liverpool's recent struggles have been a test of resilience for both players and fans alike. However, with key fixtures ahead, there remains hope for a turnaround in fortunes as they strive to reclaim their status as champions.