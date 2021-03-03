VAR and controversies go hand in hand in Premier League

Chennai, March 3: It looks as though the highly condemned-yet popular Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and controversy go hand in hand in the Premier League.
Jordan Pickford's tackle on Virgil van Dijk? Harry Maguire's WWE move on Cesar Azpilicueta? Eric Dier's handball against Newcastle United?
Barely a matchday seems to go by without some kind of controversy, but just how bad are these decisions?
Is the VAR really making a catastrophic error? Or are these decisions actually correct?
It was VAR that took centre stage yet again as Manchester United were left frustrated by a penalty controversy at Stamford Bridge in their goalless draw against Chelsea.
United came into the game, hoping to close the gap between them and leaders Manchester City.
Instead they now sit 12 points behind the Cityzens as their title hopes fade following a run of one win from four games.
PL RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
Marcus Rashford's powerfully hit free-kick was parried out by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Mason Greenwood moved to pick up the rebound and was challenged by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who appeared to nudge the ball with his hand before the United player could get to the ball.
Premier League data dive: Man Utd's 'big six' struggles continue
Play continued while the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, reviewed the incident. His verdict was that Hudson-Odoi used his hand to move the ball away from Greenwood.
However, when Stuart Attwell, the match referee, went to the pitchside monitor he felt Hudson-Odoi did not move his arm towards the ball so no spot kick was awarded.
Shaw and Solskjaer avoid FA action after post-match criticism of referee
"It was a penalty, 100 per cent nailed on. If that's a natural position for a hand to be in when the ball comes in then I must be blind," said a fuming United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel disagreed though, saying, "How can this be a VAR intervention? I don't understand why the referee has to check it but I'm glad there was no penalty."
VAR has caused controversy in the Premier League time after time, causing frustration among the fans, players as well as club officials to such an extent that people are now speaking out in favour of changing the rules related to its during games.