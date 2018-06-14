Football

VAR at World Cup will not be perfect, warns FIFA refereeing chief

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
VAR will make its World Cup debut in Russia
VAR will make its World Cup debut in Russia

Kolkata, June 14: As the Russia World Cup gets underway, FIFA’s director of refereeing, Massimo Busacca has warned the viewers and the participating teams in the competition that Video Assistant Referees (VARs) who will be making their debut in the competition, might not be perfect.

VAR has already been implemented in some of the top European leagues like Italy, Germany, but it will be the first time that the technology will be used in a World Cup.

The new technology has come in for criticism on several occasions for some controversial calls. Many players and managers have raised questions about VAR and some have even said that the system hinders the flow of the game.

However, despite all this, FIFA decided to ahead with VAR for World Cup. The game's global governing body has chosen 13 assigned officials for this role only and has presented a room for the officials in each venue.

However, Busacca told a news conference that although FIFA had full confidence in the VAR technology and it will surely bring down controversial calls, it might fail to provide full clarity at some point in the game.

Furthermore, he added the players, fans and managers had to prepare themselves for some lapses because the technology is still in the experimental stage.

"If we say now yes to (having VAR in) this World Cup, it's because we think we are ready," he said. "But don't think that it will be perfect. We are looking to have an incredible uniformity and consistency, but don't think that technology solves the problem 100 per cent.

"In front of a video, we will always have a human person who is making an interpretation. It's not goal-line technology with a vibration. No, it's an interpretation. It can be yes, it can be no. We can discuss after the game, always.

"But I'm sure and convinced that the scandals that we remember from the past we will not see any more."

VAR will be implemented first in the opening World Cup match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 268/1 (50.0 vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue