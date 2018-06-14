VAR at World Cup will not be perfect, warns FIFA refereeing chief

Kolkata, June 14: As the Russia World Cup gets underway, FIFA’s director of refereeing, Massimo Busacca has warned the viewers and the participating teams in the competition that Video Assistant Referees (VARs) who will be making their debut in the competition, might not be perfect.
VAR has already been implemented in some of the top European leagues like Italy, Germany, but it will be the first time that the technology will be used in a World Cup.
The new technology has come in for criticism on several occasions for some controversial calls. Many players and managers have raised questions about VAR and some have even said that the system hinders the flow of the game.
However, despite all this, FIFA decided to ahead with VAR for World Cup. The game's global governing body has chosen 13 assigned officials for this role only and has presented a room for the officials in each venue.
However, Busacca told a news conference that although FIFA had full confidence in the VAR technology and it will surely bring down controversial calls, it might fail to provide full clarity at some point in the game.
Furthermore, he added the players, fans and managers had to prepare themselves for some lapses because the technology is still in the experimental stage.
"If we say now yes to (having VAR in) this World Cup, it's because we think we are ready," he said. "But don't think that it will be perfect. We are looking to have an incredible uniformity and consistency, but don't think that technology solves the problem 100 per cent.
"In front of a video, we will always have a human person who is making an interpretation. It's not goal-line technology with a vibration. No, it's an interpretation. It can be yes, it can be no. We can discuss after the game, always.
"But I'm sure and convinced that the scandals that we remember from the past we will not see any more."
VAR will be implemented first in the opening World Cup match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
