World Cup referees can hand out retrospective red cards with VAR

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Representative image

Kolkata, June 1: The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the lawmaking body of the game, has announced that referees at the FIFA World Cup in Russia can hand out red cards for off-the-ball occurrences spotted by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

VAR has been implemented in some of the top European leagues like Italy, Germany etc but it will be the first time that the technology will be used in a World Cup.

FIFA has chosen 13 assigned officials for this role only.

And in addition to existing powers, a new regulation will now come into effect in the World Cup which will empower them to alert the official any incidents that have been missed – even if play has restarted. The referee will then be able to stop the game and punish the wrongdoer.

IFAB's Technical Director David Elleray said the new changes have been taken due to a safety call.

"We don't anticipate this happening very often," he said.

"However, if there is something away from the action that has been missed and it later comes to the attention of the VAR or the assistant VAR, then they can inform the referee and he can send the player off, even if it is later in the match.

"This would only be for serious red-card offences."

Following the decision, World Cup winner and legendary Argentinian Diego Maradona has jokingly suggested he would have been 'arrested' for his famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in 1986 if VAR had existed then.

"I would have been arrested. Because you can't steal in front of 80,000 people," Maradona joked.

"I did "tik-tik" and I put my head right behind it and (Terry) Fenwick said "Hand! Hand!" "What hand? Goal!!" I tell him, "Goal!!"."

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 14:13 [IST]
