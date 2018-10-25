Victor Moses could quit Chelsea due to lack of game time

Football

Bengaluru, October 25: Chelsea winger Victor Moses is the latest name to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge due to the lack of game time, according to reports.

The Nigerian was a regular under former manager Antonio Conte in the last two years and mostly played as a right-full back. But after Maurizio Sarri's arrival and his decision to tweak the back five system to back four, the 27-year-old has found himself out of a starting spot.

Sarri now plays with a 4-3-3 system instead of Conte's 3-4-3 and it has now fetched Moses his place behind Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro in the order who is now recognised as a winger. But with only 42 minutes game-time all over this season, making two substitute appearances in the Premier League and one in the Europa League till now, the winger has reportedly set his sight for a January exit for more regular minutes.

His former side Crystal Palace have been touted as favourites to land him again in winter window but can face competition from Everton and Wolves who are also on the lookout for right fullback options.

Moses, however, is not the only player considering his Stamford Bridge future. He joins defenders Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill, plus England World Cup midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, among Chelsea's ranks of frustrated stars.

Academy prodigies Ruben Loftus Cheek and Andreas Christensen both are also reportedly unhappy with the current level of game time and could ask for a move away in January for their future development while veteran Gary Cahill also can move away in January if Chelsea decide not to renew his contract which expires in Summer.

However, some of them can get a run-out on Friday in the Europa League against BATE Borisov of Belarus where Moses could start as a replacement for injured Eden Hazard and Andreas Christensen in place of David Luiz.

Chelsea are currently on top of the group and a win will all but seal their place in the next round.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 15:11 [IST]
