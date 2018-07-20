Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Vinicius wants to play with 'idol' Neymar but Perez calms transfer talk

Posted By: OPTA
Vinicius Junior - cropped

Madrid, July 20: Vinicius Junior admits he would love to play alongside his "idol" Neymar, although it is unlikely to happen at Real Madrid this year.

The 18-year-old was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday (July 20) after finalising his move from Flamengo for a reported fee of €45million.

The teenage attacker could be asked to help fill Cristiano Ronaldo's boots this season after confirming he would not leave on loan.

Neymar has also been heavily linked with the European champions as they look to replace Ronaldo, who left for Juventus, although he stressed at a charity event in Brazil that he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Vinicius would relish the chance to play in the same side as Neymar but thinks it is more likely to happen with the national team.

"I think my style of play is similar to Neymar. They have compared me to Ronaldo but to be like both would be great," he said.

"Neymar is my idol, the idol of all Brazilians, of everyone. I dream of playing with Neymar, and if God wills it, I will play with him soon for Brazil."

Madrid president Florentino Perez also suggested there will not necessarily be a 'galactico' signing this year.

Perez set pulses racing on Wednesday when he indicated Madrid's squad would be reinforced with big-name replacements in the aftermath of Ronaldo's exit, with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe linked alongside Neymar.

But Perez appeared to cool talk of an influx of established superstars by praising the arrivals of youngsters Vinicius and Alvaro Odriozola.

"Madrid is strengthening the process of searching for young players that can soon become great figures of the sport," he said.

"We said the other day that we would add magnificent players to our squad and that is what we are doing with Alvaro Odriozola and now Vinicius.

"He has seduced us with his incredible dribbling, technique, speed and goals. We believe that he's going to be one of the greatest of this new era that is approaching."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 244 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue