Football Vitor Pereira Confident In Future Despite Wolves' Fifth Consecutive Defeat In Premier League Wolves manager Vitor Pereira remains optimistic about his future despite the team's fifth consecutive defeat in the Premier League. He believes he can turn their fortunes around and emphasises the need for improved performance from players.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira remains unfazed about his job security despite the team's continued poor performance in the Premier League. Wolves suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, losing 3-1 to Leeds United at Molineux. This marks their worst start to a league season, making them the sixth team in Premier League history to begin with five straight losses. Despite this, Pereira recently signed a new three-year contract and is optimistic about reversing the team's fortunes.

Pereira expressed his concerns about the results rather than his future. "I am not worried about my future. I am worried about the results. Of course, I am confident I can turn it around," he stated. He acknowledged that the team lacked aggression in defence during the first half, allowing Leeds too much space. Although they improved defensively in the second half, creating scoring opportunities proved challenging against Leeds' low defensive block.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, who returned from injury as a substitute, believes that responsibility for Wolves' poor start lies with him and his teammates. He urged them to improve their mentality. "I think we are in a really tough spot right now," he said. "I am really disappointed in all of us." Larsen emphasised that only they can change their situation and highlighted the importance of focusing on small details.

Leeds United secured an away victory after conceding first for the first time in eight attempts, marking their fourth consecutive win over Wolves in the competition. Daniel Farke's side also significantly increased their goal tally for the season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor both scoring their first goals for the club.

Farke praised his team's effectiveness in both penalty areas and was delighted with securing three valuable points. "We were more effective in both boxes, and scored three goals," Farke remarked. He noted that despite going 1-0 down, they adhered to their game plan and created numerous chances. The focus on improving finishing paid off as they finally found their scoring touch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin commended Leeds' determination as they overturned a deficit to lead by two or more goals at halftime for the first time since March 2000 against Wimbledon. "It's a massive win," he said. "We knew what we were capable of going into the game." Calvert-Lewin expressed satisfaction with scoring his first goal for Leeds and looked forward to building on this success.

The victory was crucial for Leeds as they dropped deeper defensively in the second half but managed to hold onto their lead. Farke would have preferred more possession but acknowledged the importance of this win for boosting team confidence.

As Wolves continue to struggle at the bottom of the table without any points, Pereira remains hopeful that improvements will come soon. The focus is now on correcting mistakes and enhancing performance levels to climb out of this difficult position in what promises to be a long season ahead for Wolves fans and players alike.