Andonovski replaces Ellis as USWNT head coach

By Chelsea Howard
Vlatko Andonovski

New York, October 29: Vlatko Andonovski has been named the new head coach of Women's World Cup winners the United States, replacing outgoing boss Jill Ellis.

Ellis stepped down in July after leading USA to a successful defence of their World Cup title in France.

US Soccer confirmed Andonovski as Ellis' successor on Monday, with the former FC Kansas City and Reign FC boss - who has coached in the NWSL for the past seven seasons - "honoured" to land the position.

"It's a huge honour and I'm very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this programme," he said in a statement.

"All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I'm committed to working very hard to continue to move this programme forward."

Andonovski has experience of coaching USWNT veterans Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn.

The 43-year-old's first game in charge will come against Sweden on November 7.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
