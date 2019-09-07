Football
Wales 2-1 Azerbaijan: Bale rescues faltering hosts late on

By
Gareth Bale
Wales just about did enough to beat Azerbaijan, with Gareth Bale scoring the winner in the 85th minute after a poor showing.

Cardiff, September 8: Gareth Bale scored a late winner to keep Wales' Euro 2020 qualification hopes very much alive with a 2-1 triumph over Azerbaijan in Cardiff on Friday.

Ryan Giggs' men looked to be heading for a thoroughly underwhelming stalemate, but Bale – who was otherwise poor – came up trumps six minutes from time to keep them in the hunt in Group E.

Wales were dominant in the first half and played the ball around nicely, though clear-cut chances were hard to come by, with the hosts having to rely on a freak Pavlo Pashayev own goal to take the lead.

They had similar issues after the break and a costly combination of errors from Neil Taylor and Wayne Hennessey allowed Mahir Emreli to equalise, but Bale - back among the goals at club level with Real Madrid - nodded in towards the end to rescue Giggs' side.

Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
