Watch: Football stadium temporary gallery collapse leaves over 200 people injured in Wandoor

By Mike Joseph

Malappuram, March 20: Around 200 people were reportedly injured after a temporary gallery of a football stadium collapsed near Wandoor in Malappuram, the north Kerala district on Saturday (March 19) night.

According to the local Police, the incident was reported from Poongodu, a football crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, where a sevens football match was being played.

All the injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals. None of them are said to be serious, the police added.

"The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospitals," police said.

Police added that the incident occurred at around 9 PM when the sevens final match between two local teams was being played. Over 2000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
