Watford to compete with Liverpool for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse

London, Aug 8: Watford have made a £10million offer for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse who is also wanted by Liverpool as per reports.
Javi Gracia has made a late move to bolster his squad with the England international on the eve of the Premier League season.
The Hornets' boss will now wait to see if Mark Hughes is willing to do business for the 23-year-old who has spent his whole career at the St Mary’s Stadium so far.
Ward-Prowse started more than half of Saints’ games in the Premier League last season.
But Hughes is expected to weigh up whether he requires the central midfielder next season or use cash raised elsewhere.
Mario Lemina and Oriol Romeu are both competing with Ward-Prowse for a place in Southampton’s midfield.
However, the ex-England Under-21 captain can also play on the right flank and played most of the games last season in that position.
Hughes says his summer spending is over after shelling out £51milllion on Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Angus Gunn and Jannik Vestergaard but he is still looking to offload third-choice keeper Forster, 30.
It looked as though Burnley would throw him a lifeline but Clarets boss Sean Dyche has made a shock £4m move for Joe Hart instead who joined the Clarets today.
Hughes said: "Fraser is looking at options. I had a conversation with him and said he needs to get back playing and he agrees with that.
"We are seeing if we could get him to a place that he would feel is appropriate for his talent."
Watford surely would promise more first-team chances to Ward-Prowse than that of Liverpool who have a strong midfield lineup for the next season.
However, the attraction of playing for a traditional big club might lure the young midfielder to Anfield rather than the Vicarage Road.