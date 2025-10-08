'Why not keep going?' - Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire before scoring 1,000 goals

Football Watford Football Club Reappoints Javi Gracia Following Paulo Pezzolano's Dismissal Watford has sacked head coach Paulo Pezzolano after a brief tenure and reappointed Javi Gracia. Gracia returns to the club aiming to build on past successes. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Watford have parted ways with head coach Paulo Pezzolano after a brief tenure of less than five months. Javi Gracia, a former manager of the club, has been reappointed. Pezzolano, who took over in May following Tom Cleverley's exit, managed only nine Championship matches before his dismissal. Despite a slight improvement with two wins and a draw, Watford decided to make a change while positioned 11th in the league.

Gracia's return marks his first managerial role since a challenging three-month stint with Leeds United in 2023. He previously led Watford from January 2018 to September 2019. During his full season, he guided them to the FA Cup final, where they suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat against Manchester City at Wembley. This loss equalled Derby County's record for the heaviest FA Cup final defeat set in 1903.

Expressing his delight on the club's website, Gracia stated, "I'm really happy to be back. For me, the feeling I have in this moment is that I'm going back home. It was the happiest time of my career. I have very good memories, and we have unfinished business here." His return is seen as an opportunity to rekindle past successes and address unresolved goals.

Gracia's previous spell at Watford saw him win 18 out of 56 Premier League games, achieving a win rate of 32%. This remains the highest for any Watford manager in the competition. His upcoming challenges include an away match against Sheffield United on October 18, followed by his first home game against West Brom four days later.

The Spaniard will face Sheffield United first, who are currently at the bottom of the Championship table after losing eight out of nine games this season. Following this match on October 18, Gracia will lead Watford at Vicarage Road against West Brom on October 22. The team will then travel to face league leaders Coventry City on October 25.

Gracia's reappointment brings hope for stability and success at Watford. With his previous experience and connection to the club, fans are optimistic about what lies ahead under his leadership.