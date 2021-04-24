Football
Watford seal Premier League return

By Russell Greaves
Watford
Ismaila Sarr's early penalty proved decisive as Watford secured a win that sealed their spot back in the Premier League.

London, April 24: Watford joined Norwich City in sealing an instant return to the Premier League after beating Millwall 1-0 on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr scored a penalty in the 11th minute to ensure the Hornets will be playing top-flight football again next season.

Xisco's side could still overhaul Championship leaders Norwich, with a five-point gap between the teams heading into the final two games.

Canaries singing as Norwich clinch Premier League return

It comes at the end of a week in which the Canaries also exorcised the demons of relegation, leaving open the possibility that the three demoted teams will all regain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt for the first time.

Bournemouth must first negotiate the play-offs, with Jonathan Woodgate's men sitting fourth despite a 1-0 loss to fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 22:30 [IST]
