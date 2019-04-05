Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dortmund chief Watzke: No offers made for Sancho

By Opta
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United, among others, in recent weeks but Hans-Joachim Watzke insists he is going nowhere.

Dortmund, April 5: Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insists "nobody has contacted" the club to ask about the availability of teenage forward Jadon Sancho.

A number of European football's biggest names have been tipped to make a move for the England international, who has scored eight Bundesliga goals this season and set up a league-high 13.

Sancho, who left Manchester City in 2017, is rumoured to be high on Manchester United's list of targets ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

Watzke has claimed numerous times the 19-year-old is not for sale at any price, however, which has seemingly put rival clubs off making an approach.

Asked about the growing interest in Dortmund's prized asset, Watzke told Goal and DAZN: “I don't care about that. Everybody knows that Jadon will play for us next year.

“That's a fact and we don't have a price tag for him. And because everybody in Europe knows that nobody has contacted us.”

As well as earning links to an array of top sides, Sancho was also capped for the first time by England last October and has gone on to make three more appearances, most recently catching the eye in last month's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

City are among those said to be in the running to re-sign their former player, who left without making a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola.

But asked if City have a buy-back clause or first refusal should Sancho become available, Watzke added: “We never give information about contract details but City has no co-determination right at all.”

Regardless of Sancho's future, Dortmund are expected to strengthen their squad at the end of the season and they have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

Watzke does not expect the experienced centre-back to return to North Rhine-Westphalia, though, adding: “I don't think so. Mats had an outstandingly successful time here and I still have a good relationship with him. But he decided to go back to Bayern three years ago.”

Dortmund lead Bayern by two points at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's Der Klassiker.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue