We are up for challenge to catch Manchester City: Danny Rose

London, November 9: England defender Danny Rose admits that he is not shocked by how well Pep Guardiola's side have played this season, but, claims that Tottenham Hotspurs can catch up in title race if Manchester City slip up.
City are currently dominating the league and after 11 matches, they already have eight points lead over Manchester United and Spurs.
The Blue half of Manchester have already broken the Premier League record for most number of points after 11 matches where they have scored enormous 38 goals in the league while conceding just seven.
Guardiola spent nearly £200million in the summer to revamp his squad and added players like Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Danilo to his team who have all performed at the top level.
And while talking about them, Rose conceded that after so much quality in the team it was quite obvious that City would outperform everyone, however, said his team are prepared to chase down the league leaders in the title race.
Rose told Sky Sports: "I'm not surprised how well they've done, considering how much they've spent.
"You'd like to think a team spending that much is going to be right up there.
"I know you can always say nothing is won in November but they are going to take some catching. We're up for that challenge. We've already marked down when we play them - December 16.
"We're looking forward to that and we just have to make sure that, if they do slip up any points along the way, we're ready and prepared to catch them."
Tottenham improved their league position last season when they finished second in the table, behind Chelsea after a third place finish in 2015-16, however, Rose claims that isn't sufficient for Spurs and the league title is their main aim for this season.
"The focus at Tottenham is we want to go one step further than last year and that's finishing first," he added.
"The manager has set a brilliant mentality at the club, and I think everybody should be aware that, if Man City do slip up, we'll be there to put some pressure on them."
Tottenham next travel to north London for their derby against rivals Arsenal on 18 November who are currently sixth in the table.