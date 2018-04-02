Alan Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation from Premier League looms

London, April 2: West Brom have announced head coach Alan Pardew has left by "mutual consent", with the Premier League's bottom side 10 points adrift of safety. Pardew's departure was confirmed on Monday following a 2-1 defeat at Burnley two days earlier, goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood sinking the Baggies.
The Englishman was appointed as the replacement for Tony Pulis in November, but was unable to turn around the club's fortunes.
During Pardew's four-month reign, West Brom won a single Premier League game, a 2-0 success at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.
14 - West Bromwich Albion lost 14 points from leading positions in the 18 Premier League games that Alan Pardew took charge of; more than any other team in this period. Wasteful.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018
A run of eight successive league losses proved enough for West Brom to part company with the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager.
The 56-year-old also oversaw an embarrassing episode for the club, with senior players including Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry and England midfielder Jake Livermore apologising following an alleged incident involving a taxi during a training camp in Barcelona.
1 - Alan Pardew is the first manager in Premier League history to be sacked on Easter Monday. Unholy. pic.twitter.com/YtaUaV1KxB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018
Pardew leaves with just six games left of the season and at a time when relegation to the Championship appears a formality.
John Carver, Pardew's assistant, has also departed and first-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge on an interim basis.
Pardew's departure as West Brom head coach means that no Premier League season has seen more permanent bosses leave their post during a campaign than 2017-18.
Pardew has overseen a dismal run of form since his appointment in November 2017 and leaves the club 10 points adrift of safety with six games remaining.
10 - No Premier League season has seen more permanent managers leave their post during the course of the campaign than 2017-18 (10, level with 2013-14). Business. pic.twitter.com/s3Ow7JlbD8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018
Frank De Boer lost his job at Crystal Palace just four games into the Premier League season, while Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Slaven Bilic (West Ham), Tony Pulis (West Brom) and Paul Clement (Swansea City) all left their clubs before the end of December.
Pardew joins Mark Hughes (Stoke City), Marco Silva (Watford) and Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) in being relieved of their positions since the turn of the year.
It means half the sides in the Premier League have changed their man in charge this term - making it the most precarious season for top-flight managers since the 2013-14 campaign.
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.