Football Tottenham Triumphs Over West Ham 3-0 As Bergvall Impresses And Soucek Receives Red Card In a commanding performance, Tottenham defeated West Ham 3-0 with Lucas Bergvall scoring his first Premier League goal. The match saw Tomas Soucek sent off, leaving West Ham struggling in the relegation zone. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Tottenham secured a decisive 3-0 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium. Lucas Bergvall netted his first Premier League goal in this derby. Spurs had previously suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, marking their first league loss under Thomas Frank. However, they bounced back strongly, dominating the second half after an early Cristian Romero header was disallowed.

West Ham's defensive struggles were evident once more when Pape Matar Sarr capitalised on poor set-piece defending. He headed in from Xavi Simons' corner in the 47th minute. The situation worsened for West Ham as Tomas Soucek received a red card for a reckless challenge on Joao Palhinha in the 54th minute.

Bergvall extended Tottenham's lead shortly after play resumed. He expertly directed a header into the far corner following Romero's precise pass over the top. Micky van de Ven sealed the win in the 64th minute, scoring after Bergvall's impressive run into the box. Mads Hermansen's save later prevented Mohammed Kudus from adding a fourth goal for Spurs.

The victory places Tottenham level with Arsenal at the top of the early-season standings. Meanwhile, West Ham remains entrenched in the relegation zone. Their previous 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest had eased some pressure on manager Graham Potter, but this latest defeat renews scrutiny.

West Ham has now lost three Premier League matches by three or more goals this season. This includes losses to Sunderland and Chelsea, making it one of the earliest points any team has faced such defeats in a season, matching Bournemouth's record from 2022-23.

Under Thomas Frank, Spurs have achieved clean sheets in all three of their Premier League victories so far. This is as many shutouts as they managed across their previous 26 league games combined.

Bergvall's Historic Achievement

Bergvall was instrumental in Tottenham's triumph, contributing both a goal and an assist. At just 19 years and 223 days old, he became the second-youngest player to achieve this feat for Spurs in a Premier League match. The youngest remains Nick Barmby, who did so against Nottingham Forest in December 1992 at 18 years and 321 days old.

This comprehensive win highlights Tottenham's strong response following their setback against Bournemouth and underscores West Ham's ongoing challenges this season.