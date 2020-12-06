Football
West Ham 1-3 Manchester United: Pogba, Greenwood inspire latest Red Devils fightback

By Dom Farrell

London, December 6: Fabulous second-half goals from Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood helped Manchester United come from behind again and claim a 3-1 Premier League victory at West Ham.

Having won 3-2 from two goals down at Southampton last weekend and also conceding first in a 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were abject during the first half.

Tomas Soucek's 38th-minute opener was the least West Ham deserved and glorious chances were spurned by Sebastien Haller and Jarrod Bowen either side of half-time, when Solskjaer slung on Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in place of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

Fernandes laid on the hitherto ineffective Pogba for a sumptuous 25-yard equaliser before exquisite finishes from Greenwood and Rashford put away a deflated West Ham.

Bowen was a constant threat during early stages and skipped past Scott McTominay and Alex Telles before crossing for Pablo Fornals to head into the side netting in the 32nd minute.

Fornals then prodded against the post and the pressure soon told - Soucek left unmarked to convert Declan Rice's flick on from Aaron Creswell's corner.

Haller inexplicably lost his footing with the chance to double West Ham's lead and a stunning recovery tackle from Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Bowen helped Solskjaer's men escape to the dressing rooms with minimal damage.

Bowen should have claimed the goal his endeavours merited in the 52nd minute but failed to slide in Vladimir Coufal's cross at the back post.

McTominay's shot into the side netting shortly afterwards demonstrated how West Ham might pay for their wastefulness and Pogba's sublime 65th-minute strike levelled matters - goalkeeper Dean Henderson having found Fernandes with a raking ball that Hammers boss David Moyes felt curled out of play.

The turnaround was complete three minutes later as Greenwood brilliantly flicked Telles' cross onto his left foot for an emphatic finish.

Rashford should have put the result beyond doubt when Fernandes slid him through but the England forward scuffed his strike against the base of the left post.

He made no such in the 78th minute, chipping past Lukasz Fabianski after Juan Mata, on for the injured Anthony Martial, unlocked the hosts.

