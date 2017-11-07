West Ham appoint David Moyes as manager

London, November 7: West Ham United confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as the club's new manager after sacking Slaven Bilic.
The 54-year-old Scotsman arrives with tremendous experience and pedigree, having managed in the Premier League for 14 seasons, with eight of the last nine ending in top eight finishes.
The former Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland boss has been voted the League Managers' Association Manager of the Year on three occasions, in 2003, 2005 and 2009, and won 10 Premier League Manager of the Month awards.
Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: "I would like to welcome David to West Ham United.
"This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.
West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017
"We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.
"He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again."
Moyes will meet his new players for the first time at Rush Green on Tuesday, before taking charge of the team for the trip to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday 19 November.