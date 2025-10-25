English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen Demands More Fight From Team-Mates After Troubling Start

After a poor start in the Premier League, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen urges his team-mates to show more determination and fight to improve their performance.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

West Ham's captain, Jarrod Bowen, expressed concern following their 2-1 loss to Leeds United. The defeat left them with only four points from nine Premier League matches, equalling their worst start in league history. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early for Leeds, while Mateus Fernandes netted a late goal for West Ham with Bowen's assistance.

Bowen emphasised the need for players to take responsibility and improve their performance. "Probably a lot of reasons why [we started slowly]. But a dressing room when you're second bottom of the league is low," he told Sky Sports. "The only way this will change is if we step up and show some fight."

Bowen Calls for Fight from West Ham Team-Mates

Defensively, West Ham have struggled significantly, conceding nine goals from corners so far this season. This figure is three times higher than any other team, including Aston Villa, Fulham, and Leeds. It marks the highest number of corner goals conceded by any team in Premier League history after nine games.

Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham's manager, has not won any of his first four Premier League games in charge. This mirrors Manuel Pellegrini's start in September 2018. Nuno acknowledged the team's issues and stressed the importance of hard work to improve results.

Nuno stated that both he and the players are committed to improving for the fans' sake. "It's a simple explanation. We didn't deal with the problems," he explained to Sky Sports. He noted that players often lose focus during matches but remain eager to improve.

The Hammers have had discussions as a group about their situation but recognise that change must come from within each player. With just one win from nine games and sitting second-bottom in the league, they acknowledge the need for urgent improvement.

Bowen reiterated that it's crucial for players to face reality and fight harder on the pitch. He said, "We need more of that. It's easy to hide and be scared almost." The team understands they must perform better at home and show resilience moving forward.

Story first published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out