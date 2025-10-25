Football West Ham's Jarrod Bowen Demands More Fight From Team-Mates After Troubling Start After a poor start in the Premier League, West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen urges his team-mates to show more determination and fight to improve their performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

West Ham's captain, Jarrod Bowen, expressed concern following their 2-1 loss to Leeds United. The defeat left them with only four points from nine Premier League matches, equalling their worst start in league history. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early for Leeds, while Mateus Fernandes netted a late goal for West Ham with Bowen's assistance.

Bowen emphasised the need for players to take responsibility and improve their performance. "Probably a lot of reasons why [we started slowly]. But a dressing room when you're second bottom of the league is low," he told Sky Sports. "The only way this will change is if we step up and show some fight."

Defensively, West Ham have struggled significantly, conceding nine goals from corners so far this season. This figure is three times higher than any other team, including Aston Villa, Fulham, and Leeds. It marks the highest number of corner goals conceded by any team in Premier League history after nine games.

Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham's manager, has not won any of his first four Premier League games in charge. This mirrors Manuel Pellegrini's start in September 2018. Nuno acknowledged the team's issues and stressed the importance of hard work to improve results.

Nuno stated that both he and the players are committed to improving for the fans' sake. "It's a simple explanation. We didn't deal with the problems," he explained to Sky Sports. He noted that players often lose focus during matches but remain eager to improve.

The Hammers have had discussions as a group about their situation but recognise that change must come from within each player. With just one win from nine games and sitting second-bottom in the league, they acknowledge the need for urgent improvement.

Bowen reiterated that it's crucial for players to face reality and fight harder on the pitch. He said, "We need more of that. It's easy to hide and be scared almost." The team understands they must perform better at home and show resilience moving forward.