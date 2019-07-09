Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Ham close in on club record move for La Liga star

By
gomez

Bengaluru, July 9: West Ham United are set to smash their transfer record after reportedly meeting Maxi Gomez’s £44.85million release clause.

Reports in England claim the Hammers are desperate to bring Celta Vigo’s star striker to East London this summer as Manuel Pellegrini looks to push for a place in Europe.

The Hammers' current record signing is winger Felipe Anderson, who joined last year from Lazio for £36m.

Gomez, 22, has been a long-term target for Pellegrini after scoring 30 goals in just two seasons at Celta Vigo.

But the Spaniards made it clear the Hammers would have to meet his release clause in full to begin discussing contract terms.

However, a deal is far from certain, with Celta Vigo also negotiating with Valencia.

It’s believed their La Liga rivals are offering cash plus striker Santi Mina and Celta might opt for that.

Mina is their former player and could be a good replacement for Gomez. But Gomez is understood to favour a Premier League switch as it is his long-term dream.

And that puts West Ham in pole position to secure his coveted signature after they already wrapped up a move for Villarreal playmaker and Spanish U21 Euro champions Pablo Fornals.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have confirmed that Marko Arnautovic has departed for Shanghai SIPG.

The Austrian forward has moved to China in a £23million deal after a long tussle with the club regarding failed transfers.

More WEST HAM News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 83/2 (25.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue