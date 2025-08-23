Mohammed Siraj Is Go-To Bowler In All Three Formats: Ex-Sri Lankan Star Farveez Maharoof on India Pacer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025- Exclusive

Football West Ham Faces Accountability Following Heavy Defeat To Chelsea In Premier League Match After a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Chelsea, West Ham players and coach Graham Potter must take responsibility for their performance. The team struggles defensively and sits at the bottom of the Premier League table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

West Ham United is grappling with a tough start to the Premier League season after a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea. Jarrod Bowen emphasised that both players and coach Graham Potter must share the blame. The Hammers are at the bottom of the table, having suffered a 3-0 loss to Sunderland before this recent setback against their London rivals.

Lucas Paqueta gave West Ham an early lead with a stunning long-range goal in the sixth minute. However, Chelsea responded with goals from Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, and Enzo Fernandez, leading 3-1 by halftime. Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah added to Chelsea's tally in the second half.

Under Graham Potter's management, West Ham has secured only nine points from 10 home Premier League matches. This is their lowest tally under any manager in their first 10 home games. Despite this, captain Bowen believes that the players bear more responsibility for their poor start than Potter does.

Bowen expressed his frustration to Sky Sports: "You can probably imagine... I'm fuming, disappointed, all the emotions that come with conceding eight goals in two games and not picking up a point yet." He highlighted that they had been in a good position at 1-0 but conceded cheap goals.

The West Ham captain stressed that players need to take responsibility for their defensive mistakes. "We have to look at ourselves," Bowen said. He noted that while managers can change, they cannot influence players' actions on the pitch during basic football situations.

Bowen also mentioned upcoming fixtures as opportunities for redemption. They face a cup game on Tuesday followed by a league match against Nottingham Forest before the international break. He warned that entering the break with three consecutive league defeats could be daunting.

Potter's Perspective on Team Performance

Graham Potter acknowledged his role in West Ham's struggles: "I have to look at myself and we have to improve." He admitted that what they're doing isn't enough and took responsibility for not getting the best out of the players.

Potter's win rate as West Ham boss stands at just 25%, averaging one point per game over his first 20 matches. Only Avram Grant has a worse record among West Ham's Premier League managers by these metrics.

Management Support Amidst Concerns

Karren Brady, West Ham co-chair, publicly supported Potter despite concerns about his performance. There are fears he might become only the third Premier League manager sacked two games into a season if results don't improve soon.

"It was too cheap against a top team to concede goals like we did," Potter told Sky Sports. He emphasised collective effort without blaming individuals: "There's nobody throwing anyone under the bus here."

The team must show resilience and address their issues on the field promptly. The upcoming matches present an opportunity for West Ham to turn things around before facing further scrutiny during the international break.