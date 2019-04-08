West Ham inch closer to sealing Edin Dzeko deal

Bengaluru, April 8: Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko could be a step closer to a Premier League return this summer as according to reports in Italy, West Ham United have convinced the AS Roma forward to move to the London Stadium making him their highest earner of all time.
The move will see the Bosnian reunite with Manuel Pellegrini, the current West Ham manager who was in charge at Manchester City when Dzeko played there before his move to Roma.
The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Premier League earlier last season when Antonio Conte tried to bring him to Chelsea but due to a mismatch in personal terms, the deal collapsed. The centre-forward then signed a new deal with the Italian side till 2020 but according to reports, the club seems to have no particular intention of offering a renewal further.
The Serie A side now wants to cash in on him in the coming Summer, instead of letting the player go for free and West Ham who are apparently looking for a forward have approached the player with an enormous pay package.
According to reports, the London based side have reached an agreement with the player with a contract worth £165,000-a-week, making him their highest paid player ever.
Although, there is still a fee to be concluded with the respective side but reportedly a transfer of around £17 million could be enough to convince the club selling the player.
Dzeko spent over four seasons playing in the Premier League for Manchester City between 2011 and 2015. He netted 72 goals in 189 games for the Citizens, helping them win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup during his time there.
His tenure at Italy too has been successful so far, with the veteran netting 85 goals in 169 games, helping the club reach the semi-finals of Champions League once.
The former Wolfsburg forward might be currently on the verge of the twilight of his career, however, his performance at Stadio Olimpico this term has proven that he is still capable of performing at the highest level and West Ham could be his one last big step in top tier football.