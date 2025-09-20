Football West Ham Manager Graham Potter Calls For Unity After Defeat To Crystal Palace Following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, West Ham's Graham Potter emphasises the need for unity within the club as they face challenges this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

West Ham's manager, Graham Potter, urged unity within the club following their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. This marked their fourth Premier League loss of the season. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored for Palace in the 37th minute, capitalising on West Ham's set-piece struggles. Although Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header early in the second half, Tyrick Mitchell's volley secured Palace's victory.

Potter acknowledged the team's poor results, stating, "I've got no complaints about the club or the support, but I understand that the results aren't positive." He emphasised the need for everyone involved with West Ham to remain united and seek solutions during this challenging period. The team currently sits in 18th place after five matches.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner praised his squad for their performance despite inefficiencies in front of goal. Palace managed 18 shots but only hit the target three times. Glasner said, "We did really well. The only criticism is that we didn't decide the game when we could have done." He highlighted the need for improved decision-making and consistency in attack.

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches across all competitions, marking their best streak since 1969. However, Glasner stressed that improvement is necessary to maintain this record against Liverpool next weekend. "Results are so tight in the Premier League," he noted, emphasising the importance of top-level performances to succeed.

Despite West Ham's struggles, Potter remains hopeful for a turnaround. He expressed empathy for players and fans alike during these tough times. Meanwhile, Glasner aims to enhance Palace's attacking efficiency as they prepare to face league leaders Liverpool.

The upcoming match against Liverpool presents a significant challenge for Crystal Palace. Glasner is determined to prepare thoroughly and believes his team is ready but acknowledges they must perform better than they did against West Ham to secure a win.

Potter's tenure at West Ham has seen just six wins from 25 matches. As pressure mounts, he continues to focus on finding solutions and improving results for both players and supporters. The club faces a crucial period as they strive to climb out of relegation danger.

Palace's recent form has propelled them to fourth place in the league standings. Glasner remains focused on maintaining this momentum while addressing areas needing improvement. His goal is to ensure consistent performances and maximise scoring opportunities moving forward.

The Premier League remains fiercely competitive, requiring teams like Crystal Palace and West Ham to consistently perform at their best. Both managers are keenly aware of this reality as they navigate their respective challenges and aim for better outcomes in future fixtures.

As West Ham seeks stability under Potter's leadership, Crystal Palace looks to build on their impressive unbeaten run with an eye on continued success against formidable opponents like Liverpool in upcoming matches.