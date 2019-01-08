West Ham reignite interest in Inter Milan winger Candreva

Bengaluru, January 8: Premier League club West Ham United have reignited their interest in Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, according to reports.
The Hammers were linked with a move last summer but instead opted for Felipe Anderson who has been a massive hit at the London club.
Now, Manuel Pellegrini wants Candreva too to add further edge in his attack.
Anderson has been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season and West Ham are also looking quite good after a shaky start to the season and it is believed that Pellegrini is eager to add an experienced winger like Candreva to his books.
According to the Italian media, the Italian international could be let go from the San Siro this month.
Candreva is clearly not part of Inter manager Luciano Spalletti's plans. The fleet-footed winger has featured just seven times in Serie A this season and they would be willing to listen to offers.
Since the end of September, the Italian international's game time has been limited to just 15 minutes coming off the bench late on in the victories over AC Milan and Frosinone.
The Inter star has previously stated his desire to play in England having spent his entire career in his homeland and his wish could soon come true.
He told Calcio 2000 in 2017: “I really like the Premier League - he concludes - it's really an exceptional championship, I'd like to try and play with it.”
With Manuel Lanzini still out with a cruciate ligament rupture and Andriy Yarmolenko recovering from an Achilles KO, West Ham boss Pellegrini is understandably keen to bolster his squad.
He did bring in Samir Nasri this week on a free transfer but the signing of Candreva would add further depth.
Meanwhile, Brazilian striker and Inter Milan flop Gabriel Barbosa has also been offered to the East Londoners on loan.
Barbosa, 22, was named the worst player in Serie A in 2017 but returned to Brazil last year, netting 18 goals in 35 games for Santos.